Startup Mantra: Listen2RE helps students crack exams

Government jobs are undoubtedly most lucrative in India. Consider the 32 lakh forms filled out by students in Maharashtra alone each year for the many exams the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) holds for various positions. However, given government employment is not growing, just 0.20% of applicants are selected for such posts, and the figure is unlikely to increase. Aishwarya Patil (left) and Sujit Chankhore , co-founders of Zerton Education Technologies. (HT PHOTO)

What could be the motivation that drives so many students to spend important years of their life chasing these jobs? This question led Sujit Chankhore and Aishwarya Patil, co-founders of Zerton Education Technologies, to witness the struggle of these aspirants. This experience prompted the entrepreneur-duo to launch an audio platform ‘Listen2RE.’

The platform helps aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the burden of reading books, revising, and remembering the content and to relax after the exhaustive daily routine.

In the beginning

Mechanical engineers by education, Sujit from Buldhana and Aishwarya from Nashik met in Pune in 2020 and later got married. Says Aishwarya, “I came to Pune in 2010 for my education at DY Patil College in Akurdi. After graduating, I started teaching students in Nashik and did this job for four years. While doing it, I also started exploring the startup world and entrepreneurial journey of founders, how small businesses are making it big.”

Sujit said, “I was studying in MIT Alandi and participated and won awards in some national level events. Thereafter I pursued my post-graduation M Tech from Mumbai’s Sardar Patel College of Engineering. There too I guided some students for national events and then started working as a teacher advisor. While working with L&T in the research and development team, I got a chance to visit MIDCs in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This industry-academia interface made me realise that placements happening on the marksheet-basis should not be the case. Students should be assessed based on their skills and hence I decided to do something about this.”

“I developed an ERP platform for all engineering colleges where the hidden talent and skills of students would be discovered. Mentors were assigned for every department or a batch of students to identify their skills. We had onboarded 25 engineering colleges with more than 35,000 students listed. We were able to monetise the platform in just two semesters but then Covid-19 outbreak happened and we had to stop our operations. We tried to revive it but after the second wave we permanently shut it down,” added Sujit.

Audio market

Sujit wanted to do something in the growing audio market. Aishwarya says, “Audio medium was earlier dominated by radio channels but now we have podcasts, streaming apps and hence audio is growing fast. Unfortunately, most of the content on these channels and platforms is only related to entertainment or to some extent literature. While discussing this we came to realise that those students who must read educational books, do not have any other option of listening to those books. That is when the concept of ‘Listen2RE’ was born.”

Research

The primary research conducted online by Sujit and Aishwarya gave them interesting insights in the world of competitive exam preparation market. Aishwarya states, “Each student attempting any of such exam reads one book at least 8 to 10 times. Which meant students were consuming repeated content. Minimum content and maximum revision were their fundamental principle. We also came across one interview of one such exam topper who had read a 950-page book for 37 times in the least possible time. With these insights we started with about 50 books and later came up with a list of 100 must-have books which needed to be converted in audio format. It was about 2,000 hours of content, but we thought since it would be a one-time effort to create the content library, we should continue and figure out later how to provide this content to our intended users. We thought we could sell audio books individually to students but then faced the stark reality that students preferred buying books than buying our audio books since it was expensive alternative for them.”

Publishers consent

Sujit and Aishwarya’s next big task was to convince book publishers to grant their consent for converting their content in audio format. It took more than eight months for the duo to get the consent for some publishers.

Sujit said, “The publishers were fearing that once an audio book comes into the market, students will not purchase the hard copies and later the tech-platform would eat up their entire business. Since we could not convince them initially, we decided to undertake another survey to gauge the student sentiment. We interviewed 72 people over the phone. The survey results were an eye opener as students responded that they will always read a physical copy of any book and then if available they would go for audio content for revision. The reason behind this was students trusted the publishers more and they wished to verify the audio content by reading the book in first place. We also interviewed candidates who had been selected for the posts after clearing competitive exams. Of them, 60 per cent respondents stated that they had created their own audio notes and listened to it while commuting or at functions where they could not carry books in hand. Since, it was in their own voice and tone, they did not find it difficult to revise.”

Aishwarya added, “It took us more than 20 meetings per publisher to convince them and finally they did allow us on a revenue-sharing basis.”

Content library

As publishers were being onboarded and student suggestions coming in, Aishwarya setup a studio in Nashik in April 2022 and began recording content with the help of voice-over artists. Aishwarya said, “It took us eight months to record, edit and finalise 600 hours of audio content. A few books are such that the average length of their audio recordings is 45 hours. While we used professionals to record audio for books, we have relied on ‘senior’ students for their audio notes.”

“We have also given the playback speed adjustment feature (1.5x) which students can opt for saving their time. We would also like to provide analytical insights for individual users for their self-assessment,” added Aishwarya.

Mental health top priority

While Sujit spent time with students at their hostel, he also observed certain other things. Of the 80 students in the hostel, 58 were preparing for the competitive exams and of them 6 had sleeping disorders, anxiety, stress, lack of concentration, focus and other issues.

Says Sujit, “We identified 15 such problems and discussed it with some experts. As per their suggestion, we thought students should take out minimum 10 minutes for meditation and 20 minutes for exercising which will help them stay fit. Now the next challenge was to provide this through our platform. So, we decided that we would have some inspirational songs in the morning slot and some motivational songs in the evening hours. To let students, relax and have a calming effect before sleeping, we have ‘Pasaydaan’, a world peace prayer on our platform. The first three months statistics have been encouraging on this front.”

Scaling up

Discovering the right price point is one of the important things that Sujit and Aishwarya are looking at presently. The duo stated, “We have observed that students take subscription just one month before their exam to save on money. Those who have taken annual subscription are working professionals including teachers and police personnel. Since we are paying royalty to the original book publishers, we cannot reduce the price below a certain point. We are yet to find a solution regarding this. We are going back to our subscribers to gather feedback on improvising the platform in order to increase our reach in the serviceable obtainable market.”

“We have deliberately focussed on the Maharashtra market for now instead of targeting the pan-India market. Our successful strategies will be implemented across other regions,” they added.