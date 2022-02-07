Zilla Parishad schools in Solapur put up ‘science walls’ to inculcate scientific temper in children

PUNE Over 200 schools of the zilla parishad (ZP) in Karmala tehsil of Maharashtra’s Solapur district are different from other educational institutions of their ilk in that science comes first for them to the extent that they have put up ‘science walls’ in a bid to inculcate a scientific temper in children. These schools have hung photographs of famous scientists and inventors on these walls and even their birth anniversaries are celebrated. Decorating these walls are photographs of Greek mathematician Archimedes, inventor Nikola Tesla, physicist Ernest Rutherford, physicist and meteorologist John Dalton, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Madam Marie Curie, C V Raman, Newton, Louis Pasteur, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein amongst others. The initiative covers students from Classes 1 to 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj Raut, block development officer of Karmala tehsil and the brain behind the project said, “The objective of the project is to inculcate a scientific temper in children at an early age so that they develop a liking for and interest in science.” Solapur ZP CEO Dilip Swami had started a ‘clean school, beautiful school’ project in the district and as part of that initiative, he introduced ‘science walls’ in 227 schools in Karmala tehsil, Raut informed.

Elaborating on the initiative, Raut said that they selected 28 scientists who were part of the school syllabus and decided to celebrate their birth anniversaries on the lines of celebrations of historical figures and freedom fighters. “We asked 227 schools in Karmala tehsil to make science walls in their school premises with photos of these curated scientists and mention their inventions through graphics and writings,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each scientist’s birth anniversary is celebrated with talks about him, his inventions, live experiments and a documentary so that students get full knowledge about him or her, Raut said. “Apart from this, students are also encouraged to write essays or talk about that scientist on that day,” Raut said. A logo has been made using the photograph of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and will be put up on the walls in every school, he said.

About the initiative, Anil Yadav, the headmaster of a ZP school in Umrad, said that the project took off in December 2021 and that they have celebrated the birth anniversaries of seven scientists and inventors ever since. “With this project, we can see that the children are getting interested in science activities and showing involvement in the project,” Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To encourage healthy competition, Raut said that a local NGO has announced a ‘Best Science Wall’ competition and the winning schools will be awarded on February 28. The walls are being erected by schools through crowd funding, he said. “Parents and locals who like the idea have come forward to help make these walls and provide necessary equipment to schools,” Raut added. (With agency inputs)