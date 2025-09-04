Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) launched a district-wide initiative on Wednesday, ‘Mee Fit, Majhi Shala Fit’ (I am Fit, My School is Fit), to improve health and fitness among school students and teachers. The campaign will cover government and ZP schools across the district, aiming to instill lifelong habits of physical activity and healthy living. ZP launches Mee Fit, Majhi Shala Fit campaign to promote health in schools

Under the programme, over 8,000 students and 1,000 teachers from 196 schools will undergo mobile-based fitness assessments. The remaining students in the district will also be screened through regular health check-ups conducted by government doctors. The fitness assessments include tests for upper body strength, core stability, lower body strength, power, and balance. These simple tests do not require any special equipment, making them easy to conduct in schools.

A key feature of the campaign is the instant generation of personalised fitness routines and diet plans through a mobile application, based on each student’s and teacher’s current fitness levels. In addition, quarterly progress checks and annual health assessments will ensure continuous monitoring and improvement. Special focus will be placed on teacher’s health, with guidance on posture, stress management, and preventive care to help them remain active and stress-free.

The ZP will also set up open-air gyms with modern fitness equipment in school premises and upgrade playgrounds to promote sports and physical activity. Structured fitness and sports sessions, along with competitions, tournaments, and fitness challenges, will be organised to encourage participation, build teamwork, and make physical fitness an integral part of school life. Schools will also be provided dashboards to track progress transparently, while those meeting the set standards will qualify for Fit India certification.

Speaking at the launch, Pune ZP chief executive officer Gajanan Patil said, “Good health is the foundation of education and empowerment. With the Mee Fit, Majhi Shala Fit campaign, we aim to instill lifelong habits of fitness and healthy living among students and teachers. This programme will bridge gaps in access to structured health monitoring and bring our rural schools on par with national standards.”

The fitness check-ups for all students and teachers will be completed by October 2, while installation of gyms and development of school grounds is expected before December.