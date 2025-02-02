ZSI scientists find dog skin involvement in fake wild animal skin trade  

The Western regional centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) recently received cases in which dog skin is traded as wild animal skin. Within a year the centre has received at least 3-4 cases where dog skin was traded as tiger or leopard skin by painting it with artificial colours. This has highlighted the need for conservation efforts and strengthening law enforcement and penalties in such cases. The counterfeit skin trade is also emerging as a big challenge for security agencies as this is not only harmful to wild animals but also the domestic animals which are not covered under any legal protection with regard to illegal trading. (HT FILE)

Over the years illegal wildlife trade has emerged as a form of organised transnational crime that has threatened the existence of many wild species in India. This includes diverse products including mongoose hair, snake skins, Rhino horns, Tiger and Leopard claws, bones, skins, whiskers, Elephant tusks, deer antlers, etc. Efforts are going on to prevent this illegal Wildlife trade, with the help of the Wildlife Protection Act. The counterfeit skin trade is also emerging as a big challenge for security agencies as this is not only harmful to wild animals but also the domestic animals which are not covered under any legal protection with regard to illegal trading.

Recently the ZSI, Pune received a case, where police officials from Ratnagiri district sought their help in verification of the tiger skin confiscated during a raid. The ZSI scientist based on morphological evidence cleared that it was not a tiger skin but rather a dog skin.

Basudev Tripathi, scientist and officer in charge, ZSI, Pune said, “In recent cases, our verification process highlighted that dog skin was used as tiger or leopard skin in illegal wildlife trade cases. The morphological evidence was clearly shown the same. However, since the ZSI is dealing with wild animals, we did not pursue the cases further to identify which dog breed was involved in such illegal skin trade. The work is mainly being done by veterinary department officials.”

Forest officials also confirmed that the counterfeit skin trade has been on the rise in recent years and even categorised as organised crime since there is involvement of many people in the illegal trade.

Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forest, Pune Forest Department said, “In last five years, fake skin or such articles were found in most of the seizure cases conducted by us. Although the investigations are still going on in many cases, the probe revealed the involvement of people from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.”

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune Forest Department said, “The use of cattle is common in counterfeiting wild animal skin. The main reason is that the animal skin can be purchased easily from the slaughterhouses. Another important element of such cases is that in the case of legal action, there will be no implications under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which has strict punishment. In the case of fake animal skin, only fraudulent charges are being implemented, which are relatively of less intensity. In counterfeit skin cases, involvement of international racket has also been highlighted earlier, and the connection mainly goes to Dubai as the demand for such fur skin is higher in the carpet market in Dubai.”