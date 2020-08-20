Pune passengers happy as MSRTC resumes inter-district bus service

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 20:03 IST

Pune: The decision by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume public bus services for the upcoming Ganeshotsav was welcomed by residents as many used the facility on the first day on Thursday.

The Swargate and Shivajinagar ST stands saw passengers since early morning.

“We were already running 100 buses within the district. From 8 am today, we resumed all types of buses running on various routes from all our ST stands. We are getting good response. Each bus is sanitised before allowed to ply and only 22 passengers with face mask are allowed to travel. Drivers and conductors on duty are given sanitizer and face mask. We hope to increase the number of buses and routes in the coming days,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Yamini Joshi.

Passengers, including families, youth and senior citizens were seen visiting the Swargate ST stand since the first bus resumed service at 8 am on Thursday. Many were boarding buses to go to their hometowns for Ganesh festival.

One such family of Mangesh Talekar who was travelling along with his wife and two kids said, “It is the first time that we are going back to our village in Kolhapur after the lockdown. As we come from middle class family and cannot afford to pay for private vehicle, we were unable to travel till now. It was a right decision to resume ST bus service before the Ganpati festival, so we are now going back home.”

Many buses plied from Swargate ST stand to places like Kolhapur, Solapur, Baramati, Mumbai, Daund and other parts of the state. As compared to Shivneri or Shivshahi buses that mostly run on Mumbai routes, passengers for normal ST buses on Kolhapur and Solapur routes were more. One of the conductors of Pune-Dadar Shivneri bus said, “I was waiting for more than two hours for passengers, as minimum 10 and maximum 22 passengers can be taken. Finally, the bus departed with seven passengers.”

“The day one response was good as we sent 18 buses from Swargate depot to various routes. Solapur and Kolhapur routes saw 400 passengers. We will increase the number of buses tomorrow and hope for more passengers,” said Swati Bandre, Swargate depot manager.

The new Wakdewadi ST stand, which was earlier at Shivajinagar, also saw passengers since morning and buses were sent to several routes like Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Nashik. The platforms, benches and toilets were sanitised by MSRTC.

Shivnath Renuse, a senior citizen who travelled to Ahmednagar said, “I am happy today as I am going to my daughter’s place for Ganpati festival. I was stuck at a relative’s home in Pune and was waiting for ST to resume bus service. I am travelling by following all safety precautions.”