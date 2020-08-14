Pune railway division treats staff down with Covid

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:00 IST

Pune: Pune railway division may be the only railway division in the state to treat its employees and relatives who are Covid-19 positive by creating infrastructure and setting up a medical team. Till date, 433 railway employees of Pune division are undergoing treatment at the divisional railway hospital (DRH) and 232 staff have been cured and discharged.

Since the treatment started at DRH Pune, 232 employees were tested positive and 177 of these were discharged after being declared cured. The staff who died of the infection are 18. Currently, 12 positive patients are admitted at DRH and 29 critical cases are sent to other private and government hospitals for treatment.

“Since lockdown restrictions were implemented in the city from March-end, we started treating our infected staff at our DRH. Compared to other divisions our DRH is small, but we decided to give treatment to employees as per the guidelines given by the health ministry. We are giving treatment to railway employees under the Pune railway division, their family members and retired staff. Swab testing facility is also available at DRH and treatment is given to patients showing mild and moderate symptoms. Critical patients are shifted to other Covid hospitals in the city. As our DRH was not a Covid designated hospital to treat positive cases, we contacted Pune Municipal Corporation and received their approval,” said Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma.

To treat Covid cases, central oxygen supply system was also set up at DRH. The hospital has 50 beds, including 20 oxygen beds and 10 beds for suspected patients. While the medical staff includes, 11 doctors and 19 nurses, three more doctors were deployed on temporary basis.

“We started treating cases from the last week of March. We also added more beds with oxygen facility. Also, on temporary basis, three doctors and 18 nurses were recruited. Pune railway division is the only division in the state to treat staff,” Sharma said.

In-house medical treatment

Pune divisional railway hospital (DRH) Covid data from March last week to August 13

Suspect cases investigated-- 433

Covid positive-- 232

Referred to other hospitals – 165

Treated at DRH Pune -- 130

Cured, discharged and home quarantined – 177

Cured and discharged from DRH-- 53

Admitted to private and government hospitals - 29

Admitted at DRH Isolation ward – 12

Admitted at DRH suspect ward -- 7

Total deaths -- 18