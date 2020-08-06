Pune reports 1,512 fresh Covid-29 cases, 31 deaths on Thursday, as per state data

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:17 IST

Pune: The state health department recorded 1,512 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 31 deaths on Thursday. This takes the progressive positive count in Pune to 66,648 and total deaths to 1,670, as per state data.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,440 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 27 deaths on Thursday, taking the progressive positive count to 62,037 and the death toll to 1,456. The PMC also reported 1,196 people being discharged after they were declared as cured, taking the count of such people to 43,606.

Currently, there are 16,975 active cases in the city of which 674 are critical, with 425 on ventilator and 249 in ICU without ventilator. There are 2,277 patients undergoing oxygen therapy in various hospitals, according to PMC data. The civic body has conducted 5,208 tests on Thursday and a total of 3,02,945 tests have been conducted till date in the city.

At least 16 deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) on Thursday, five deaths from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), two from Deoyani hospital, and one death each from Inamdar hospital, Kasturba hospital, Bharati hospital, AICTS hospital.

Five deaths of residents from outside the city limits were also reported, including four from DHM and one from SGH.