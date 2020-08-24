e-paper
Pune's Covid tally of progressive positives surges past 90,000

Pune’s Covid tally of progressive positives surges past 90,000

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
The state health department reported 1,107 fresh Covid-19 cases in Pune on Monday, taking the count of total progressive positives to 90,257.

As per the state, 16 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Pune, which puts the city’s toll at 2,345.

On Monday, 5,129 samples were collected taking the final sample count to 4.07 lakh.

As per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) data released on Monday, Pune reported 45 deaths in 24 hours, taking the city’s Covid-19-related death toll to 2,033.

A total of 1,101 fresh Covid-19 positives were reported on Monday, taking the count of progressive positives, as per PMC data, to 84,496.

Currently, there are 14,686 active cases in Pune, of which 802 are critical; 487 are on ventilators and 315 are in ICU beds without ventilators.

A total of 2,684 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

The city also saw 1,188 people discharged after being declared as cured, taking the total count of recovered patients in the city to 67,777.

Of the deceased, as per the PMC data, 13 are from Sassoon General Hospital, seven from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and three from AICTS hospital.

Two deaths each have been reported from Universal hospital, Naidu hospital, Sahyadri hospital, and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital; and one death each from KEM hospital, Kashibai Navale hospital, Jehangir hospital, Poona hospital, Dalvi hospital, Lokmanya hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani, and Noble hospital.

Also, city hospitals reported 12 deaths of patients residing outside PMC limits; these include five from Deenanath Mangeshkar, two from Sassoon and one each from Poona hospital, Kashibai Navale hospital, Jehangir hospital, Shree Samarth hospital and Symbiosis hospital.

