Punjab hooch tragedy: 135 more arrested in state-wide raids

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:38 IST

Chandigarh

Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 135 persons in state-wide raids on illicit liquor mafia, busting several modules.

A total of 284 drums of methanol were seized from the Millar Ganj (Ludhiana) godown of key accused Rajiv Joshi, who had sold the three drums that had triggered the chain of deaths in three districts in one of the state’s worst such cases.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the raiding teams are coordinating closely with the excise department and the raids will continue in the coming days.

CM TO BE IN TARN TARAN TODAY

Amarinder will visit Tarn Taran on Friday to meet families of the victims of spurious liquor tragedy which has claimed 113 lives so far.

The CM will be accompanied by his chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The CM has been facing flak from the opposition as well as two Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for not meeting the families of victims of the hooch tragedy.