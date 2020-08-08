e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab allows fixed-term industrial employment

Punjab allows fixed-term industrial employment

A notification was issued by the labour department to amend the Indian Employment (Standing Orders) Punjab Rules, 1978, to make a provision for fixed-term employment wherein workers can be hired by industrial units for any fixed duration for specific season or worker order, depending on requirement

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has allowed all industrial establishments in the state to hire workers on fixed-term contracts of any duration to promote ease of doing business.

A notification was issued by the labour department to amend the Indian Employment (Standing Orders) Punjab Rules, 1978, on Thursday to make a provision for fixed-term employment wherein workers can be hired by industrial units for any fixed duration for specific season or worker order, depending on requirement. The changes in employment rules, which were sought by industry associations for a long time, have made after approval from the state cabinet, allowing them flexibility in hiring workforce after enter into a written contract with them.

“Their hours of work, wages, allowances and other benefits will not be less than that of a permanent employee. They will also be eligible for all statutory benefits available to a permanent workman proportionately according to the period of service rendered by him,” additional chief secretary, labour, Vijay Kumar Janjua said. The employers have been prohibited from converting existing permanent posts into fixed-term employment but they can do new hiring on contract.

Janjua said the rules were drafted in June and the notification was issued after following the due process of calling objections and suggestions. The Centre had also approved the labour code last year to allow companies to hire workers on fixed-term contracts for any duration.

In addition, the state government has exempted the industrial establishments engaged in continuous process industry from the provisions of the Punjab Industrial Establishment (national and festival holidays, casual and sick leave) Act, 1965, allowing flexibility to decide holidays as per their requirement. The micro, small and medium units have also been exempted from mandatory certification of standing orders under the industrial employment rules. The MSME will not require periodic approvals of these and will have to comply with provisions of the model standing orders.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Centre announces probe into Kerala plane crash that has killed 20 including two pilots
Centre announces probe into Kerala plane crash that has killed 20 including two pilots
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
20 dead in Air India Express plane crash: Latest updates
20 dead in Air India Express plane crash: Latest updates
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In