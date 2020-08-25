e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges

Punjab cabinet okays Rs 1.5 crore per annum as recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges

Council of ministers approves release of Rs 75.75 crore in move aimed at improving the standard of higher education in the state

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Of the 11 colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala.
Of the 11 colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala.
         

Chandigarh: To improve the standard of higher education in Punjab, the council of ministers on Tuesday approved the release of a total of Rs 75.75 crore recurring grant for 11 more constituent colleges at Rs. 1.5 crore per college per annum from the year 2016-17 to 2020-21.

The cabinet, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, also okayed regular budgetary provision of Rs 1.5 crore per annum per college for the subsequent year. With this, the total number of colleges to which the state government is paying recurring grant has gone up to 30.

Of these colleges, three, namely University College, Dhuri (Sangrur); University College, Bahadurpur (Mansa), and University College, Barnala, are part of Punjabi University, Patiala. Six others, namely University College, Pathankot; University College, Sujanpur (Pathankot), Baba Namdev University Degree College, Kishankot (Gurdaspur), University College, Phillaur (Jalandhar), University College (Nakodar); and University College, Kalanaur (Gurdaspur), are part of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, while the remaining two, University College, Ferozepur and University College, Dharamkot (Moga), come under Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The grant will help in the timely release of salary to teachers, thus motivating them to continue imparting better quality education to the students, a press release said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the annual administrative report of the social security, women and child development department for 2018-19.

top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In