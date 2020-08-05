Punjab CM directs DGP to book those directly involved in hooch tragedy for murder

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:39 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will not tolerate any political interference in the hooch tragedy case, and directed the director general of police (DGP) to book those directly involved for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Promising justice for victims of the case, which he termed as the biggest tragedy of recent times, the chief minister also mooted enhancement of punishment for spurious/illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling under the Excise Act, to ensure that repeat offenders remain behind bars.

As several ministers agreed, during a cabinet meet, to the suggestion of advocate general Atul Nanda that a strict law such as the Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA) was needed to fight illicit liquor smuggling, the chief minister asked the sub-committee, set up under Brahm Mohindra to examine the provisions of the proposed law, to finalise and submit its report at the earliest.

He agreed with Sukhjinder Randhawa and other ministers that PCOCA could help control hardcore criminals and act as deterrent to gangsters, who continue to deal in organised crime even from prison, and had close connections with terrorists too.

The chief minister’s directives on the hooch tragedy came during two video conferences – one of the cabinet meeting and the other a review meeting of the case with top police and administrative officials.

‘FINISH OFF THIS BUSINESS,

CLEAN UP THE BORDERS’

Captain Amarinder also led his council of ministers in observing a two-minute silence as a mark of homage to the victims of the tragedy.

“Finish off this business, clean up the border areas,” was his directive to police and district officials during the review earlier, attended by DGP Dinkar Gupta and chief secretary Vini Mahajan, along with SSPs and DCs of the affected districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur, along with officials of the excise and taxation department.

“This has to stop,” he said, adding that the illicit liquor business had been going on in border areas for a long time, with use of lahan, but now it had assumed an even more dangerous proportion with the new trend of smuggling from neighbouring states.

Asserting that he wanted “to see an end to this whole business of spurious and illicit/smuggled liquor,” the chief minister directed the officials to be strict in dealing with criminals, whether men or women. Reiterating his government’s zero tolerance policy to illicit liquor and drugs, he asked the police to coordinate closely with the excise and other departments concerned.

10-DAY DEADLINE FOR EX GRATIA

Pointing out that the victims were the poorest of the poor, Captain Amarinder set a 10-day deadline for the DCs and police officers to identify and process cases to provide targeted additional relief for their families.

The chief minister has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the families of each of the victims of the tragedy, in which the toll stands at 113 at present, with several more under treatment, which is being provided free in hospitals.

Tarn Taran deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said his district had reported 84 deaths, with 13 people under treatment. Of these 13, six had been referred to Amritsar for eye treatment, while one was critical, he said.

He said the Rs 2 lakh compensation would be disbursed on Thursday as verification had been completed.

NGOs ROPED IN TO COUNSEL CHILDREN

The Child Welfare Committee, along with NGOs, had been roped in to counsel the children of the affected families, including two siblings who had lost both parents, the DC said. Children of employable age will be assisted for self-employment, while widows will be given sewing machines and assistance to earn a livelihood.

Amritsar DC Gurpreet Khaira said 15 deaths had been reported in his district, where all efforts were being made to provide immediate relief to the families.

Gurdaspur DC Mohd Ishfaq said ration kits had been provided to the affected people and a drive had been launched to create awareness about consumption of liquor, with instructions to destroy any illicit liquor lying with them.

Inspector general, border range, SPS Parmar, said cases had been registered under Section 304 of the IPC and the Excise Act, and a coordinated crackdown had been launched in all border areas. He suggested introduction of colour coding for ethanol and other spirits to check illegal sale/distribution of such products.