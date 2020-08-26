Punjab CM for filing review petition in Supreme Court on NEET, JEE

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:21 IST

Chandigarh: With just days to go for the NEET and JEE exams for admission to medical and engineering colleges being conducted amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed state advocate general Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking deferment of the exams.

Amarinder gave the direction after a virtual meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven opposition-ruled states to discuss this and other issues of common concern, including delay in GST compensation release and the farm ordinances by the Centre, according to an official release.

“There is no time to seek time from the Prime Minister to discuss the issue. Let us all get together to move the Supreme Court for postponement of the exams, which are threatening the lives of lakhs of students,” he said in response to a suggestion in this regard.

Pointing out that world over, exams were being held online, the Punjab chief minister suggested that JEE/NEET and other professional exams could also be held online and there was no need to put the students at risk.

STATES NOT CONSULTED ON NEP: CAPT

Referring to the New Education Policy, Amarinder said that it was thrust on the states without consultation. He said his government would be setting up a committee soon to assess the impact of the New Education Policy on the state’s education system and finances.

“Every state has its own system, which the Government of India failed to take into account before announcing the policy,” he said.

On the issue of mandatory final term exams for colleges/universities, he said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had failed to take cognisance of his government’s concerns. “How can we have exams with Covid projected to peak in the state in September?” he said, adding that “I also want students to take exams and pass too, but how can I do this in the midst of the crisis?”