Home / Cities / Punjab CM should have led opposition protests against farm bills: LIP president

LIP workers will be holding protests outside the Parliament in Delhi

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Slamming the state government for not supporting farmers in their fight against three agriculture ordinances that were passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Lok Insaaf Party’s (LIP) president, Simarjeet Singh Bains said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should have led a march to Delhi where all the like-minded parties and farmer bodies would follow the path.

Addressing a meeting of LIP supporters in Dugri area on Tuesday, Bains said that on Wednesday his party would be organising a motorcycle rally from Fatehgarh Sahib to the Parliament in Delhi, where a protest would be staged.

Bains said, “Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he is not in favour of the bills so he should come on streets and lead all the like-minded parties to protest against the Union government. We will not end our agitation until the ordinances are rolled back.”

Bains also slammed Shiromani Akali Dal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for befooling farmers by resigning from the cabinet. Bains said that resignation is just an eyewash and SAD still stands with the BJP government.

SAD to block traffic on Friday

Former cabinet minister and senior SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that the agriculture ordinances will not be beneficial for farmers and the nation. To oppose the ordinances and support farmers, SAD will hold protests and block traffic for three hours on September 25, he said.

Grewal said that they have chalked out a strategy to oppose the ordinances and will hold protests which will force the government to change its decision.

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that following the call of party president they have assigned the duties for protest. He said that earlier, the party president had opposed the ordinance in Lok Sabha and now the party will come out on streets to stand with farmers.

