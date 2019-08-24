Punjab Cong MLA upset over babus running the show in govt

cities

Patiala Expressing unhappiness over the functioning of the Capt government, Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Singh Kamboj has said that dominance of bureaucracy has not gone well with the workers.

A chief whip of the party in the assembly, Kamboj, the second-time MLA, is considered close to Captain Amarinder Singh and MP Preneet Kaur.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme, Kamboj said: “Yes, bureaucracy is creating hurdles for elected representatives as well as Congress workers. And it’s general feeling across the state. I am conveying my own as well as the feeling of the Congress workers,” said Kamboj. He, however, added “during the SAD-BJP rule, Akali workers felt the same. To get the work done from bureaucrats, you have to be dominant and well aware of every issue”.

Pertinently, during the Lok Sabha elections, Kamboj had raised the issue of non-cooperation from district officials, and senior bureaucrats.

On the vacant cabinet berth, Kamboj said it should be allocated to Other Backward Class community, which has no representative in the cabinet. “OBCs should get due representation in the cabinet,” he said. Kamboj said he has urged the CM to appoint chairpersons of various boards and district level committees at the earliest. “Hopefully, it will be done by the end of this month,” he added.

Kamboj said instead of doing politics on the issue of floods, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal should use her influence to get ₹1,000 crore relief released from the Centre.

