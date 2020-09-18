e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab farmers’ agitation prompts Navjot Singh Sidhu to break silence on Twitter

Punjab farmers’ agitation prompts Navjot Singh Sidhu to break silence on Twitter

Expressing solidarity with farmers, Congress leader says farming is the soul of Punjab and an attack on it won’t be tolerated

chandigarh Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A screenshot of the image tweeted by Navjot Singh Sidhu in support of the farmers’ agitation that is gathering momentum in Punjab after the passage of the three farm bills in Parliament.
A screenshot of the image tweeted by Navjot Singh Sidhu in support of the farmers’ agitation that is gathering momentum in Punjab after the passage of the three farm bills in Parliament.(Twitter)
         

Former Punjab minister and Amritsar East legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his silence on Twitter on Friday to express solidarity with farmers agitating against the passage of the three agriculture bills in Parliament.

“Farming is the soul of Punjab. Wounds on the body can heal but wounds of the soul will not be tolerated and condoned,” he tweeted, almost a year since his last post on the social media platform.

Sidhu last tweeted in July 2019 after vacating his official bungalow following his resignation as a Punjab cabinet minister.

Sarkaarein tamaam umr yehi bhool karti hain, dhool unke chehre par thi aaeena saaf karti hain,” Sidhu tweeted, urging farmers to fight for their rights.

He said farmers are the pride and identity of every Punjabi.

top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In