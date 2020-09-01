e-paper
Punjab govt presents Rs 5 lakh cheque to boxer Simranjit Kaur

Punjab govt presents Rs 5 lakh cheque to boxer Simranjit Kaur

She is the first boxer from Punjab to qualify for the Olympics

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Boxer Simranjit Kaur (Source: Twitter)
Simranjit Kaur, the first boxer from Punjab to qualify for Olympic Games, has been presented with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh by the Punjab government.

The cheque was handed over to her mother by the state’s minister for sports and youth affairs, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had recently called the boxer to his office and announced the reward.

Minister Sodhi said that Simranjit was a beacon of hope for the girls from the state who want to make a future in boxing. He added the state government will bear the entire expenditure of her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

A native of Chakar village of Ludhiana district, Simranjit has won a bronze medal in the Junior World Championships in 2013, a bronze medal in the Senior World Championships in 2018 and a silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championships in 2019.

