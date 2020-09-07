Punjab govt releases Rs 50 lakh for renovation of hockey turf

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:24 IST

The Punjab government is spending Rs 1 crore on the renovation of the hockey astroturf at Bhaini Sahib. The first instalment of Rs 50 lakh has been released.

A sanction letter for the same was handed over by minister for sports and youth affairs Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi to Namdhari Sect head Satguru Uday Singh at the Bhaini Sahib Darbar.

Rana Sodhi said that the state government appreciated Bhaini Sahib’s contribution in the field of sports.

He said, “Keeping in view the efforts being made by this sect to engage youth in sports, the government has decided to renovate this astroturf. The coaches of the state sports department will continue to render their services from time to time for the development of sports in the region.”

He said that the Punjab government was making all efforts for the development of sports and sportspersons in the state.

A special quota of 3% has been fixed for government jobs for sportspersons, he added.