Punjab govt’s mobile Covid testing van reaches rural areas for free walk-in test

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:52 IST

The ambulance providing free walk-in Covid-19 testing has reached Tharike village here on Saturday. The facility has been provided by the Punjab government for the people in rural areas.

The ambulance called Corona Testing Mobile Clinic and Ambulance reached the village to conduct Covid-19 tests free of cost.

“I have come with the corona ambulance here in Tharike. We have earlier made a camp in a different village. In Ludhiana, there are four vans like this. The benefit is that we can reach people in rural areas where there are no testing facilities,” Dr Deep Arora told ANI.

“The report also comes in quick time so we can advise people to stay in isolation based on their reports. We can educate local communities. It is free of cost,” Dr. Arora said.

“The aim of the government is to conduct maximum testing, we have plans to go to other villages,” he added.

A villager Shivam Rastogi said, “Earlier people have to travel long distances for tests but now this camp has reached our locality. The benefit is that we don’t have to face the risk of getting the infection while traveling. This facility is free, a very good step by the government.”

Another villager said, “Earlier we have to ask people regarding where to go to get our tests done, but now the ambulance has reached our locality, and it is easy for us to go through the tests.”

An official release on September 3 had said, “Punjab has decided to allow free walk-in testing in government hospitals and mobile vans, and similar testing at a nominal manpower cost not exceeding Rs 250 by private doctors and hospitals, to encourage increased Covid testing to check the surge in cases in the state. People who want their result immediately can opt for rapid antigen testing while RT-PCR testing will also be similarly available.”

The state will also explore similar arrangements for rapid antigen testing by pharmacists/chemists on the lines of private hospitals and doctors, the official release had said.