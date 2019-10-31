Punjab GRP official’s vehicle challaned in Chandigarh for using black mesh

cities

An SUV registered in the name of a senior Punjab Government Railway Police official has been challaned for using black mesh on its rear windshield, said Chandigarh traffic police on Wednesday.

The white Toyota Innova belongs to the additional director general of police (railways), Punjab, Sanjeev Kumar Kalra, who is posted in Patiala.

Amit Rana, former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, took the picture of the violation near the Inter State Bus Terminal, Sector 43, on Tuesday evening and shared it with the traffic police’s Twitter handle. After police claimed the picture was not clear, he shared the response on Twitter as well.

After confirming that it was black mesh and not black film, police issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS). “TVIS is only issued for using a black mesh. Earlier it seemed the vehicle was using a black film, for which challan is issued on the spot only,” said a traffic official.

Though the offence carries a fine of ₹500, since the offence has been committed by a police vehicle, twice the amount will have to be paid under the new Motor Vehicles Act. ADGP Kalra said he was not aware which officer was using the vehicle.

On September 20, a Haryana additional chief secretary official’s car was challaned, and on August 8, a superintendent of police was fined for the same offence.

