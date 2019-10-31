e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Punjab GRP official’s vehicle challaned in Chandigarh for using black mesh

Traffic violation information slip issued after confirming suv was using black mesh and not black film, for which challan is issued on the spot

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Toyota Innova’s picture was taken near the ISBT in Sector 43 on the evening of October 29.
The Toyota Innova’s picture was taken near the ISBT in Sector 43 on the evening of October 29.
         

An SUV registered in the name of a senior Punjab Government Railway Police official has been challaned for using black mesh on its rear windshield, said Chandigarh traffic police on Wednesday.

The white Toyota Innova belongs to the additional director general of police (railways), Punjab, Sanjeev Kumar Kalra, who is posted in Patiala.

Amit Rana, former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, took the picture of the violation near the Inter State Bus Terminal, Sector 43, on Tuesday evening and shared it with the traffic police’s Twitter handle. After police claimed the picture was not clear, he shared the response on Twitter as well.

After confirming that it was black mesh and not black film, police issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS). “TVIS is only issued for using a black mesh. Earlier it seemed the vehicle was using a black film, for which challan is issued on the spot only,” said a traffic official.

Though the offence carries a fine of ₹500, since the offence has been committed by a police vehicle, twice the amount will have to be paid under the new Motor Vehicles Act. ADGP Kalra said he was not aware which officer was using the vehicle.

On September 20, a Haryana additional chief secretary official’s car was challaned, and on August 8, a superintendent of police was fined for the same offence.       

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:12 IST

top news
Envoy’s Arunachal visit shows our support for India’s sovereignty: US
Envoy’s Arunachal visit shows our support for India’s sovereignty: US
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
Considering proposal to drop Tipu Sultan from textbooks: BS Yediyurappa
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Imran Khan sends Navjot Sidhu special invite for Kartarpur corridor opening
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities