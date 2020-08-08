Punjab launches Japanese language training programme

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:26 IST

Chandigarh Punjab employment generation minister Charanjit Channi on Saturday said the state Government under the Punjab Skill Development Mission has started a Japanese language training programme to provide more job opportunities to our youth. The programme will be as per basic requirement of Japanese language proficiency for job placements.

The minister said by creating such a pool, there would be enhancement in the placement opportunities, enabled through a tie-up with the Japanese Embassy. Channi said implementing this project in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy, the first round of initial meetings with the Japanese Embassy.

The minister added that programme would cater to the Japanese Language Training of the Youth of Punjab between 18-45 years and having a minimum qualification of 8th pass. The course duration would be would be 200 hours. He said that the candidates would be provided training in Japanese language for clearing the basic level (N5) of Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), in addition to the JLPT certification the candidates would also receive a PTU (Punjab Technical University) certification post-completion of the 200 hours.