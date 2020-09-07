e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab reports highest single-day spike of 1,946 cases, 54 deaths

Punjab reports highest single-day spike of 1,946 cases, 54 deaths

Punjab had earlier reported its biggest single-day spike of 1,746 on August 27.

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A deserted road in Amritsar on Sunday as Punjab observed a weekend lockdown as part of an effort to control the spread of (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Punjab on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,946 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 63,473. The state also witnessed 54 more Covid-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,862.

Punjab had earlier reported its biggest single-day spike of 1,746 on August 27.

Ludhiana again topped the chart with 13 deaths, followed by eight in Patiala, six in Kapurthala, five in Amritsar, three each in Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar and Bathinda, two each in Pathankot, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur and one each from Barnala, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, according to a media bulletin released by the state government.

Jalandhar reported highest Covid cases in the state at 261, followed by Pathankot 205, Gurdaspur 186, Bathinda 168, Ludhiana 161, Mohali 154, Patiala 150, Hoshiarpur 135, Amritsar 133 and Faridkot 88, the bulletin said.

Hindustantimes

The state has being seeing a surge in the number of Covid cases and adding over 1,000 patients every day for the past few days.

The bulletin said that 1,606 patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 45,455 people have been cured of the contagion.

There are 16,156 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

