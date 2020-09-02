Punjab’s Covid fatality rate third worst in country

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:12 IST

Chandigarh When case fatality rate (CFR) in most of the states is on a slide, bringing down the national average, it is showing an upward trend in Punjab and the state has jumped to third position, bypassing Delhi.

In the latest analysis by state health department, Punjab’s CFR has increased to 2.7% as on August 30 which was 2.5% on August 20. In case of Delhi, the CFR has come down to 2.6% against the 2.7% it had just 10 days back.

India’s overall CFR rate has also come down to 1.8%, reveals the department’s analysis.

Notably, Delhi’s caseload is more than double that of Punjab as on August 30 with 52,536 Covid-19 cases and 1,404 fatalities. On this day, Delhi had 173,390 patients and 4,426 fatalities.

For Punjab, August proved to be the grimmest month with 1,067 deaths and 37,873 fresh cases. The month’s CFR for the state stood at 2.8%.

Now, only Maharashtra and Gujarat have worse CFR than Punjab’s with 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively. In July, Punjab surpassed Madhya Pradesh to reach the fourth spot in the country’s worst-hit states.

Notably, in last 15 days, Maharashtra and Gujarat have improved their CFR, from 3.4% to 3.1% in and 3.5% to 3.2%, respectively.

Deaths per million up

Punjab also witnessed a jump in deaths per million which stood at 46.8 on August 30 as compared to 28. 3 as on August 16. In the same fortnight, India’s deaths per million increased from 27 to 35.9.

State’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the biggest reason behind the surge in deaths is that people are not coming forward for testing and are only reporting at government hospitals when their condition worsens.

“Now, the department even has given the option of home isolation for positive patients. Still, people are shying away from reporting to us,” said Bhaskar.

The nodal officer claimed that it was only due to the sustained efforts that the contact tracing in Punjab has increased to 5 people per positive patient, which was 3-3.5 just two weeks ago.