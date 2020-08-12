Punjab’s dengue cases up 70% over past month

cities

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:43 IST

AMRITSAR With the Punjab health department solely focusing on covid-19, dengue is creeping up as another danger on the health of state’s residents. The number of patients of this viral infection transmitted by mosquito has risen 70% over the past month, starting July 10. There are now 119 dengue patients in the state, against 70 on July 10. Most dengue cases are being reported from Ferozepur, Bathinda and Hoshiarpur districts.

The figures are as per the record of the The National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) wing of the health department. Nearly 10,400 cases of dengue and 1,100 of malaria were recorded in the state in 2019. This year, 53 malaria cases have already been reported to date. Experts say testing for dengue is also the key.

“A person suffering from dengue also has fever, as is the case in covid-19. The only way to diagnose is to conduct a lot of testing, but the state is ignoring the need of conducting dengue tests amid the covid-19 outbreak. Till August’s initial days, the health department had not started conducting dengue tests in Punjab’s big cities, including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Testing has now started and will gradually pick up pace,” said an epidemiologist, on the condition of anonymity.

“To date, only three tests for dengue have been conducted in Amritsar city, of which two were found positive. Dengue tests were started from July 22 and labs are open for public. We have started awareness drives against dengue. Raids are also on destroy dengue larvae,” said Dr Amarjit Singh, Amritsar assistant civil surgeon.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “Dengue testing has started and 85 tests have been conducted to date. Health workers are stretched as they are assigned covid-19 duties, as well as asked to carry out fogging for dengue.”

Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, Punjab programme officer for NVBDCP and Dr Avneet Kaur, director, health and family welfare, did not respond to repeated calls.