Punjab to relax constructed area condition for universities to promote higher education

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:41 IST

To promote higher education in the state, the Punjab cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce the requirement of constructed area from 50,000 to 30,000 square metres for multi-domain university and from 20,000 to 15,000 square metres for single-domain university.

It has been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy, 2010, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting held via video conferencing. The move will encourage the establishment of more private universities in the state.

This decision has been taken at the meeting, chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in line with the recommendations of the committee, constituted under the chief secretary by the higher education department with the approval of the chief minister, to consider the representations received from various sponsoring bodies for relaxation/amendment in various clauses of the policy-2010 for the establishment of new private universities in the state.

According to a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office, as per provision 4.5(iv) of the policy, the constructed area required for setting up of multi-domain university in Punjab is 50,000 sq mt which is the highest in India. Thus, the state government has decided to amend the provision for reducing the requirement of constructed area to 30,000 sq mt for multi-domain university and 15,000 sq mt for single-domain university.

The amended policy will further facilitate higher capital investment in higher education and it is expected that two more universities, which have tie-ups with globally acclaimed universities, would set up campuses in Punjab.

The cabinet also gave the nod to amend provision 4.3(g) of the policy, making the sponsoring body eligible for setting up a private university on leased land, subject to the lease being a long-term one, for 33 years, from a government authority or gram panchayat.

The Punjab Private University Policy-2010 had no provision for taking land on lease for setting up a university, while most states have such an enabling provision of land requirement.

Under the policy, the state government has so far approved 14 universities. There is a proposal to establish four more private universities.

PUNJAB CO-OP AUDIT (GROUP-B) SERVICE RULES TO BE AMENDED

The cabinet gave its approval to amend the Punjab Cooperative Audit (Group-B) Service Rules, 2016, by merging the post of senior assistant (accounts) with that of senior assistants, to pave the way for promotional avenues to the senior assistant (accounts) working in the audit wing of the cooperative department. These rules will come into effect from the date of notification in the Punjab Gazette.