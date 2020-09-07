Punjab traders’ body protests against restrictions

cities

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) staged a protest against the policies of the state government here on Monday.

Addressing the protestors, mandal’s state general secretary Sunil Mehra and leaders Rakesh Vohra, Ramesh Mahajan, and Vijay Kapoor said the traders were facing acute recession due to the faulty policies of the Punjab government.

They said that they regretted that the weekend lockdown had broken the backbone of the traders’ community and that if liquor vends, restaurants, hotels, etc are permitted to open then why are other shops not allowed to.

They said, “It seems as if traders are being ignored by Capt Amarinder Singh government even when it is they who give maximum revenue in the form of taxes to the government. The lockdown has been lifted everywhere including Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi but Punjab government is yet to take a decision in this regard.”

The mandal leaders warned that if the Punjab government failed to withdraw the weekend lockdown, the traders will protest by wearing black badges.