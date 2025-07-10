Ludhiana, In a shocking incident, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found stuffed in a sack, allegedly dumped by two men near Aarti Chowk here, police said on Thursday. Punjab: Woman's body found stuffed in sack in Ludhiana; in-laws arrested

The woman, Reshma from Lucknow, was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws, and her body was dumped on the roadside.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh said three persons, Reshma's in-laws and a relative, have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

The accused have been identified as Krishan , Dulari and a relative, Ajay.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Krishan and Ajay were allegedly trying to dispose of the body.

However, when some locals noticed the suspicious activity, they confronted them, and the duo fled the scene, leaving behind the sack and the motorcycle they had been riding.

They allegedly gave inconsistent replies about the contents of the sack, claiming it to have "rotten mangoes" at one point and a "dead dog" at another.

When the police later opened the sack, Reshma's body was found with blood oozing from nostrils, said police.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, Station House Officer, Division Number 8 Police Station, stated that the woman's in-laws were allegedly upset because she used to go out without their permission and stay out until late at night.

There used to be frequent arguments over this issue. Following one such dispute, Reshma was allegedly strangled to death by her in-laws.

The police were able to track the culprits from the registration number of the motorcycle left behind.

Also, videos of the accused being confronted by locals while trying to dispose of the body had gone viral on social media.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 103 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Division Number 8 police station.

