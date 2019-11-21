Punjabi singer Elly Mangat booked for celebratory firing in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:51 IST

LUDHIANA: Punjabi singer Elly Mangat has been booked for opening celebratory fire from a rifle at his friend’s birthday party at Darod village in Sahnewal, 20km from Ludhiana, on Tuesday.

Besides registering a case against the singer on Wednesday, the police have booked his friend, Bhupinder Singh, and his father, Gurbant Singh.

Gurbant Singh has been arrested, while Elly Mangat and Bhupinder are absconding.

The police swung into action after a video showing Elly Mangat opening fire with the double-barrel rifle of his friend’s father at the party on November 19 was circulated on social media.

Assistant sub inspector Balbir Singh said that Bhupinder organised the party at his house and invited the singer. The footage shows Mangat took the rifle and opened fire twice in the air, which is in violation of the Arms Act. Guests could be heard egging Mangat on to open fire, while someone recorded and posted the footage on social media.

The first information report was registered against all three under Sections 336, 109 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station.

The ASI said after Gurbant Singh learnt about the FIR, he tried to hide the rifle. “He was arrested from the Tibba Canal bridge when he was trying to hide the rifle on Wednesday evening,” he said, adding a search is on for Mangat and Bhupinder.

This is not the first time that Elly Mangat finds himself in the crosshairs of controversy. The Mohali police had arrested him on September 11 for hurting religious sentiments and posting provocative posts on social media. He was granted bail but he accused the police of torturing him in custody.