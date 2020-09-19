e-paper
Punjabis must unite for their survival, constitutional rights, says SS Johal

Punjabis must unite for their survival, constitutional rights, says SS Johal

Johl was presiding over a meeting of members of the Lok Adhikaar Lehar, an organisation formed for the economic, social and political awakening of Punjab’s people.

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

“Punjabis must unite for their survival and struggle for their constitutional rights,” noted agriculture economist Sardara Singh Johl said on Friday.

At the meeting, the body’s members unanimously decided to constitute a state-level general council, which Johl said will comprise 100 members. He also issued a list of the first 25 members representing various areas of Punjab.

On the occasion, Johl gave a clarion call to all journalists, writers, artists, leading Punjabi personalities from different fields, NGOs, public organisations and even religious leaders having faith in an all-inclusive Punjabi society to come forward for the betterment of a crisis-ridden Punjab.

He said the economy and the socio-political outlook of the country had got terribly embroiled in rampant corruption and religious fanaticism, notoriously patronised by the myopic politicians of all hues. Punjab, given its history, is definitely a state where people are capable of launching a popular democratic movement, Johl added.

“It is high time that farmers, entrepreneurs, workers, students, employees and all other citizens come forward united for the restoration of the original constitutional rights of the people and our state,” he said.

