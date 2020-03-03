Pvt firms ask staff to restrict foreign travel, work from home after coronavirus scare in NCR

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 21:47 IST

Gurugram: A day after the national capital reported its first case of coronavirus, private companies in Gurugram on Tuesday cautioned their employees about the infection that has killed over 3,000 people globally.

While several IT companies have asked their employees to engage in distributed mode of work, the exporters based in Manesar and Udyog Vihar restricted foreign travel and asked their buyers to postpone visits to India after a man in Delhi was tested positive for Covid-19, the novel coronavirus infection, on Monday after returning from Italy. The companies have also asked their staff to take preventive measures and avoid crowded areas.

Nagarro, a Gururgam-based software company, asked its employees to avoid non-essential travel, and work from home unless it was necessary to come to office. “We have also asked our colleagues to cancel all team parties or gatherings and avoid conducting in-person workshops or trainings. Preventive measures like regular washing of hands, using sanitizers and avoiding contact with people having cold are being encouraged,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Manesar-based exporters said that they have asked foreign clients to avoid travelling till the situation stabilizes. “Employees have been asked to avoid crowded places, and travel is very restricted,” said Manmohan Gaind, vice-president, Manesar Industries Welfare Association.

Online travel major MakeMyTrip said that there has been a definite slowdown in outbound travel bookings since the spread of coronavirus in the world. “Considering the developments on the global front, at MakeMyTrip, we are advising our employees to exercise caution while planning corporate or leisure trips to outbound destinations. We are in constant touch with our people, who are currently on projects in the West, to ensure that they take adequate precautions,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.

Co-working space providers are also taking precautionary measures. “We have issued an advisory regarding dos and don’ts for occupants of our co-working spaces. Availability of sanitizers has been increased at all the floors and cafes. We are also tying up with a hospital so that a doctor shall remain stationed to scan visitors,” said Rajiv Bathla, CEO, Circle.work.

Developers in the city, particularly those who operate malls and business spaces, have also come forward to make their employees and visitors aware about the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Vatika said, “In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, we are on high ‘health alert’ and have issued an advisory to the clients across all our business centres, urging them to ensure that people returning from China and other affected countries must undergo medical screening and take a break of 20 days from work.”

The developers are also asking employees to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, seeking medical help in case of fever or flu-like symptoms, eating properly cooked meat products, keeping distance from farm and wild animals.

M3M conducted awareness classes on coronavirus at its project sites for their construction workers who were made aware about the infection, its symptoms, safeguards and other precautions. “A doctor was called at the site to give a detailed presentation and for answering the questions of our workers,” said a company spokesperson.