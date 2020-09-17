Question hour: 1,128 doctors appointed across Himachal, says heath minister

cities

Sep 17, 2020

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed as many as 1,128 doctors in various health institutions across the state since January 1, 2018, health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal told the House during the ongoing monsoon session on Thursday.

At the same time, several other positions have been filled, including 366 nurses, 80 male health workers, 81 radiographers, 35 OTAs and 9 ophthalmic assistants, Saizal said in reply to a question posed by BJP legislator Jeet Ram Katwal on the behalf of Bilaspur MLA Subash Thakur.

The health minister said that in all, record posts have been filled in various categories. To another question on vacancies in hospitals in Bilaspur district, Saizal said recruitment is a continuous process and the said vacant posts would be filled on priority basis.

Replying to Congress legislator Vinay Kumar, who asked why the status of 255 doctors appointed under the National Health Mission was contractual even after three years of service, the health minister said there is no provision for regularisation of doctors under the central programme. There are 1,154 employees of different categories and they are engaged under the rules of the Centre and the state government cannot do anything about it, Saizal said adding that out of these, 863 employees are engaged through outsourcing.

Elaborating further, he said the Mission’s terms of service provide for recruitment of doctors on contract and outsourcing basis. “The recruits are engaged for one year at first and, if deemed necessary, their services are extended further. The state government’s rules do not apply here as it is the Centre’s programme,” the minister explained.

Responding to a query raised by BJP MLA Reena Kashyap, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the new sub-divisional magistrate office in Sarahan, for which 13 posts were approved, was now open and that its notification had been issued on August 22, 2019. Out of the 13 posts, 4 posts have already been filled and the remaining will be soon. The DC has issued orders to transfer the records from Rajgarh to Sarahan to start the work, said Bhardwaj.

The minister also divulged that door-to-door garbage collection has been started in Solan city council and 191 employees have been engaged for the same. He said there are 25 dustbins for waste collection and orders have been issued to fix the four bins whose base is damaged. Bhardwaj was replying to Congress legislator Col Dhaniram Shandil.