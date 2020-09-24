Rail roko agitation: Passengers suffer as 14 special trains cancelled

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:40 IST

Fourteen special passenger trains running from the railways’ Ferozepur division were cancelled from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits’ three-day rail roko protest against the Centre’s three agriculture bills.

Only these 14 pairs of special passenger trains on these days, as routine passenger train service remains suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city railway station wore a deserted look and only officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) were seen at the entry and exit points of the station.

Not aware of the cancellation of trains, many passengers along with their families reached the Ludhiana railway station at noon and were later informed by the cops that the railways have cancelled all the trains till Saturday.

All the shops at the station were found closed.

Raj Kumar, who hails from Samastipur village in Bihar, said, “I along with my five family members reached the station at 12.30 pm to board a train to Jaynagar at 2.35 pm. However, I was told at the entry point that all trains have been cancelled for three days. I was not aware of the cancellation and had to return home. I am working here as a labourer and decided to move to my hometown for a few days. Due to the pandemic, I was not able to go to my hometown earlier.”

Another passenger, Shamu Shah from Jharkhand, who works here as fruit seller, said, “I booked the tickets last week to return to my hometown but when I reached the station, the cops did not allow me to enter. If farmers want to protest then they must go to Delhi to raise their issues, but their rail roko protest in Punjab has left many passengers in a fix. The government must intervene as the rail roko agitation will not resolve their issues.”

Station director, Tarun Kumar said, “All the 14 pair of special trains were cancelled but the goods trains are running to ensure transportation of essential supplies. The passenger train services will remain suspended till September 26 as per the directions from the railways’ Ferozepur division.”