Ferozepur rly division rolls out e-pass facilities to employees

Ferozepur rly division rolls out e-pass facilities to employees

Once the e-pass is generated, employees can download it and book tickets online at their convenience

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Ferozepur division of the Indian Railways introduced an e-pass facility for its employees and their families.

Now, the railway employees will neither have to go to the respective offices to get a pass or privilege ticket order (PTO) nor will they have to go to the passenger reservation system (PRS) counter to book a reserved ticket.

Earlier, railway workers could not book tickets online through IRCTC on pass or PTO.

Rajesh Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM), said, “The Ferozepur division has around 19,000 employees. The e-pass facility, introduced on September 2, 2020, is a paperless version of the pass/ PTO issued to railway employees and their families. To use this feature, employees can apply on the HRMS app or at https://hrms.indianrail.gov.in/HRMS.”

Once the e-pass is generated, employees can download it and book tickets online at their convenience, he added.

The DRM informed that the physical issuance of the passes will be stopped from November 01, 2020.

This new initiative will facilitate transparency and efficiency, he added.

