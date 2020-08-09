Railways to operate 200 special trains to Konkan ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

cities

The Western Railway and Central Railway will operate around 200 outstation trains to Konkan region on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The special trains are likely to start from August 11.

On Friday, the state gave its approval to the railways to operate the special trains and said care must be taken to ensure that all precautionary measures, including social distancing and sanitization, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, are followed.