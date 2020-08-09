e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Raipur Rani man opens fire at ‘peeping Tom’ neighbours, booked

Raipur Rani man opens fire at ‘peeping Tom’ neighbours, booked

Accused brother duo of prying into his house all day before firing shots at their house with his countrymade pistol.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchakula
(Representative photo)
         

Accusing them of prying into his house, a man allegedly opened fire at his neighbours in Raipur Rani

The accused has been identified as Mahender Singh. He remains at large.

The complainant, Jagpal Singh, told the police that he had returned home on his motorcycle at 9.15pm on Saturday, when his neighbour, Mahender, came outside his house and started hurling abuses at him and his brother, Dalbir Singh.

“He accused us of prying into his house all day and opened fire at us with a countrymade pistol,” he said, adding that they had a narrow escape as they ducked and ran behind a wall.

“Mahender then went back inside his house and fired two more shots at our house. We later informed the police and the village sarpanch, who visited the spot,” he said.

On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Raipur Rani police station.

top news
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
PM to present new outline for self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a twitter account in Hindi
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In