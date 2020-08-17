e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rajesh Deshmukh is appointed as Pune district collector

Rajesh Deshmukh is appointed as Pune district collector

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:47 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

Pune The state government on Monday appointed Rajesh Deshmukh as the new district collector of Pune, according to an order issued by Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary.

The last posting of Deshmukh, a 2008 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was managing director at Haffkine institute in Mumbai. In his order, Kunte asked Deshmukh to take charge as Pune district collector on immediate basis. Kunal Khmenar, another IAS officer, will replace Deshmukh at Haffkine.

The new district collector is likely to take charge by Tuesday in Pune. On Sunday, Pune crossed Mumbai to become the district with highest number (130,606) of total Covid positive cases in the state.

Deshmukh was previously the district collector at Yavatmal where he was credited with reducing the number of farmer suicides. He was also chief executive officer at Satara Zilla Parishad.

Deshmukh’s order came two weeks after Naval Kishore Ram was transferred in Prime Minister’s Office as deputy secretary.

top news
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party
Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Girl, 17, gang-raped, burnt with cigarettes in UP’s Gorakhpur; 2 arrested
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In