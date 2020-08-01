e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold

Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold

Most of the sisters are resorting to postal services to send Rakhis as siblings are refraining from visiting each other amid the pandemic outbreak

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Additional staff has also been deployed to help with the load.
Additional staff has also been deployed to help with the load.(HT Photo)
         

The rail mail services(RMS) of the Ambala division will be working this Sunday owing to the increasing number of Rakhi posts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the sisters are resorting to postal services to send Rakhis as siblings are refraining from visiting each other amid the pandemic outbreak.

The Ambala division caters to Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts and as per official figures, the division had disbursed nearly 1.69 lakh Rakhi posts last year to the concerned post offices.

Rohtash Singh, superintendent, RMS, said due to the pandemic fewer trains and buses are operating. As most of the people are avoiding travel amid the pandemic, they are sending Rakhi via couriers. “These are challenging times and we are expecting double to triple Rakhi posts this time,” he said.

Talking about the increase in the load, Ram Nath, assistant superintendent, RMS said, “The load is so high that we have to deploy additional staff to make ends meet. We have also decided to run a special set at our RMS offices in five districts of the division on Sunday so that we can send every Rakhi in time.”

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In