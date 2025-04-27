Ranchi, The Jharkhand Police have transformed an abandoned police station building in Jamtara district, infamously known for cybercrime, into a hi-tech coaching-cum-guidance centre and library to help local youths prepare for competitive examinations. Abandoned PS building turned into edu centre in J'khand cybercrime hotspot

Equipped with Wi-Fi, a projector, and other facilities, the centre was opened at the old police station building in Karmatand, approximately 220 km from the state's capital Ranchi, a police official said.

"After constructing a new police station, the old PS building in Karmatand was lying abandoned. We decided to renovate it into a hi-tech coaching-cum-guidance centre and library with modern facilities, like Wi-Fi and a projector, to support students preparing for competitive examinations," Jamtara Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib told PTI.

He claimed that it was the first police station building converted into an educational centre.

Karmatand, the workplace of social reformer and strong supporter of women's education Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, has been one of the worst-affected cybercrime blocks, he said.

Vidyasagar spent 18 years of his life in Karmatand. Now, the government is putting all its efforts into reclaiming the past glory of the area, the official said.

Karmatand has many meritorious students who could excel in competitive examinations if provided with proper facilities, the SP said.

"The coaching-cum-guidance centre is one such initiative. We will strive to provide guidance to students on a weekly and monthly basis, with sessions conducted by teachers for various competitive examinations," he said.

Sandeep Kumar, an arts graduate preparing for competitive examinations, expressed hope that the coaching-cum-guidance centre would play a significant role in shaping students' futures.

The Jamtara administration had initiated a 'library movement' around four years ago.

It started transforming abandoned or dilapidated government buildings into community libraries across 118 panchayats in the district in a bid to engage youths in various educational activities, another official said.

In 2022, a joint campaign called "Police ki Pathshala" was initiated by the police and district administration surrounding these libraries, aiming to raise awareness among youths about the ill effects of phishing and involving them in developmental activities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.