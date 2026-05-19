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Bastar witnessed ‘real freedom’ only after end of Maoist violence: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated the region’s first Jan Suvidha Kendra, a public service facility established at a former security camp that once stood at the centre of anti-Maoist operations

Published on: May 19, 2026 09:08 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the end of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh paved the way of a new dawn in Bastar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting on development works in Bastar, at Jagdalpur, in Bastar district. (PTI photo)

Addressing a public gathering during his first visit to Bastar after March 31, 2026 when the Centre announced the end of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh, Shah inaugurated the region’s first Jan Suvidha Kendra, a public service facility established at a former security camp that once stood at the centre of anti-Maoist operations.

“India attained Independence 77–78 years ago, but Bastar saw the sunrise of freedom only after March 31, 2026,” Shah said.

“For decades, the people here lived under fear, violence and deprivation. I assure the people of Bastar that the delay in development and the losses suffered over the years will be fully compensated. The Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government will work together to transform this region”, he said.

Shah said nearly 70 such Jan Suvidha Kendras would eventually be established across Bastar.

“When all these centres become operational, it will mark another day of freedom and a new sunrise for Bastar,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Bastar witnessed ‘real freedom’ only after end of Maoist violence: Amit Shah
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Bastar witnessed ‘real freedom’ only after end of Maoist violence: Amit Shah
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