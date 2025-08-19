Khunti , In a symbolic protest against delay in repairing a bridge in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, over 30 residents of Pelol village in Murhu block observed the completion of two months of bridge collapse by cutting a cake on Tuesday. Jharkhand villagers cut cake to mark two-month delay in bridge reconstruction

The bridge over the Banai River, located on the Khunti-Torpa-Kolebira road, some 50 km from the state capital Ranchi, collapsed on June 19 following heavy monsoon rains.

Frustrated by the lack of progress in its repair, villagers marked the occasion by cutting a two-pound cake, highlighting the continued hardships faced by locals, particularly schoolchildren, who rely on the bridge for daily commutes.

"Two months have passed, yet neither reconstruction work has commenced nor has any temporary diversion been created to ease local commuting problems," said Baa Singh Hasa, a social activist from Murhu block.

Pelol Gram Pradhan, Shankar Tiru, explained that villagers opted for a non-confrontational mode of protest to avoid any action from the district administration.

"We chose a peaceful and symbolic demonstration rather than a traditional road blockade to express our concern," he said.

The issue attracted public attention in June when a video went viral showing schoolchildren climbing a 25-foot bamboo ladder to reach their school.

Following the video, the administration intervened and promised a prompt alternative arrangement.

However, villagers claim no progress has been made since.

"The government's failure to restore this critical infrastructure has put the safety and education of our children at risk," said Tiru.

He further emphasized that the collapsed bridge is a key link connecting Khunti with the Simdega district, and there is currently no alternative route available.

Despite visits from several political leaders, including local MLA Ram Surya Munda of the ruling JMM, and the laying of a foundation stone for reconstruction, no visible work has begun, villagers alleged.

Khunti Deputy Commissioner R Ronita could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

Khunti Deputy Development Commissioner Alok Kumar Dubey, speaking to PTI, said that construction work would begin after the monsoon season.

“It is not feasible to undertake construction during rain. The technical report was promptly sent to the Road Construction Department after the collapse. We believe the approvals have been obtained, but actual work will begin post-monsoon. We fully sympathise with the difficulties faced by the villagers,” Dubey stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.