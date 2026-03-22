Marandi seeks FIR against IFS officer in Ranchi forest scam

Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, on Sunday fired off a scathing letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), targeting Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rajiv Lochan Bakshi. The letter alleges a massive financial scandal within the Ranchi Forest Division between 2013 and 2018. Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi. (HT Photo)

Marandi’s formal complaint, backed by a Principal Accountant General (Audit) report, paints a grim picture of systemic embezzlement.

“I wish to draw your attention to the organised corruption... which, prima facie, falls under the category of criminal breach of trust and embezzlement,” Marandi wrote to Additional Director General of Police, ACB, Priya Dubey.

The crux of the allegation lies in the mysterious disappearance of financial records. According to the audit, original vouchers for material purchases worth ₹1.80 crore have simply vanished. Furthermore, Marandi flagged a staggering ₹5.455 crore in wage payments as highly suspicious.

“The muster rolls supporting wage payments... appear suspicious and are likely bogus,” the letter states, noting that a test-check of 95 rolls revealed payments were made in cash rather than through bank accounts, a direct violation of transparency norms.

The accusations extend beyond missing cash to the illegal diversion of state resources. Marandi alleges that 7.35 hectares of forest land were handed over to a “user agency” by bypassing mandatory government permissions.

“Rules were twisted and manipulated to extend undue benefits... without obtaining the requisite prior permission from the government,” Marandi charged, adding that the failure to adjust advance payments from CAMPA funds was a deliberate “intent to conceal corruption.”

Characterising the period as one of “unbridled misconduct,” the Opposition leader has demanded immediate criminal proceedings.

“I urge you to register a First Information Report (FIR) in this matter under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” Marandi insisted.

He further requested the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a “forensic audit of this entire scam,” ensuring that those responsible for financial losses to the public exchequer are held accountable.

As of now, the ACB is reviewing the enclosed audit reports, while the forest department remains silent on the allegations.

Bakshi, who is presently director of the information and public relations department, refused to comment when contacted.

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