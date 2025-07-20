Ranchi, Restoration and conservation work at the over 400-year-old twin forts in Palamau Tiger Reserve of Jharkhand is set to begin soon after over two decades of efforts, an official said. Mughal-era twin forts in Jharkhand's Palamau Tiger Reserve set for facelift

A detailed project report has already been prepared for the facelift of the twin forts, built by the tribal Chero kings of Palamu.

After verification of the DPR by the Building Construction Department, it will be sent for vetting by agencies under the Archaeological Survey of India to initiate the process of inviting tenders for restoration and conservation of the forts, he added.

In a recent high-level meeting, chaired by state Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar and attended by Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and secretaries of the forest and tourism departments, it was decided to initiate the tendering process and assign the task to a party with prior experience in the development of archaeological sites, according to an official release.

The restoration work is estimated to cost between ₹40 and ₹50 crore, the release stated.

In 2005, the state government had approved the restoration work for the twin forts, but it failed to commence due to several hurdles, including forest clearance, as the sites fall under the jurisdiction of PTR in Latehar district, a retired official of the state government said.

"All hurdles have been cleared and all stakeholders have given their go-ahead to the restoration project. Once the tender is finalised, the restoration work will begin," PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Jena told PTI.

Located deep in the forests on the banks of the Auranga River and around 30 km from Medininagar, the two forts Purana Quila and Naya Quila were built at the beginning of the Mughal period by the kings of Chero dynasty.

Chero king Anant Rai is believed to have built the old fort on the plains, which had defences on three sides and three gates, while the new fort on an adjoining hill was built by Anant's successor King Medini Rai.

However, some historians believe the old fort was built by Raksel dynasty, and later renovated by Chero kings.

Cheros defended the forts from Mughals for many years but ultimately, both the forts were occupied by Daud Khan, they said.

The architecture is Islamic in style, which reflects Daud Khan's conquest, according to the Jharkhand tourism website.

Former deputy director at the state archaeology department, H P Sinha, said a restoration work had been initiated in 2007-08, but it could not progress for two reasons Maoists and the want of the forest department's permission.

"The entire area was affected by Maoist activities at that time. This was a major hurdle. Besides, a certain number of trees needed to be felled for the restoration work. But, we did not get the permission of the forest department for a long time," Sinha told PTI.

The forts are currently in a deplorable condition, with the massive structures gradually crumbling into rubble.

In February 2021, an ASI experts' team, along with officials of Latehar administration, inspected the twin forts to draw a conservation plan.

A former tourism director said the Archaeological Survey of India was interested in carrying out restoration of the forts but the forest department had raised objections as the forts are part of Jharkhand's lone tiger reserve.

"When ASI undertakes any work, it requires the transfer of land into its name. Since the forts are in a tiger reserve area, land cannot be transferred," PTR Deputy Director Jena explained.

Jena said, however, when they studied more, they found that land cannot be transferred to any party in the tiger reserve area but there is no binding in carrying out renovation work.

"If a DPR for renovation is approved by ASI through its technical specification, the work can be done. So, a DPR has been prepared and it needs vetting," Jena said.

He said they would go for a tendering process after approval of DPR by the agencies concerned.

The DPR was prepared by the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development .

State ITRHD head Shree Deo Singh said the old fort is spread over an area of 18 acres and the new fort over an area of 11.5 acres.

"Stone and Lakhori bricks were used in the original structure. Lime and 'surkhi', finely powdered burnt clay, were used as mortar. The same materials will be used in the restoration of the structure. The essence of the original architectural style will be maintained," Singh told PTI.

Regarding the challenges, he said that large trees have grown on the campus, with roots spreading across the monument walls, posing a significant challenge.

"The structure is about 40-feet high and around three to four metres wide. If the trees and roots were not removed carefully, they may damage the structure after restoration," he said.

