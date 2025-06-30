Jamshedpur , Normal life in Jharkhand's Kolhan region was badly affected on Monday due to water-logging in various areas triggered by heavy rain. Normal life affected in Jharkhand's Kolhan region due to heavy rain, water-logging

Kharkhai and Subarnarekha rivers were on a spate and were flowing above the danger level in Jamshedpur, an official statement said.

On Monday morning, Kharkhai was flowing at 130.65 metres against the 'red mark' of 129 metres at Adityapur bridge, while the water level of Subarnarekha was recorded at 121.60 metres against the danger level of 121.50 metres, it said.

Kolhan region comprises East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.

Meanwhile, JMM spokesperson and former MLA of Baharagora constituency in East Singhbhum, Kunal Sarangi, said that several houses in Baharagora have been inundated and vehicular traffic affected due to continuous rainfall in the block.

Sarangi, who visited the affected areas including Patpur, Sakra and Domjudi panchayats on Sunday, said that water-logging has affected normal life and several houses have been submerged in the block.

He urged the district administration to make arrangements for food for the affected families and shift them to safer places.

Sarangi, along with district officials, distributed food items, tarpaulin and plastic sheets among the affected families.

The district administrations of East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts have sounded an alert in view of the possibility of a sudden increase in water levels in Kharkhai and Subarnarekha rivers.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi appealed to the people living in the catchment areas of Kharkhai and Subarnarekha to remain alert and follow the advisory of the administration in case of an exigency due to a sudden rise in water levels due to incessant rainfall, an official statement said on Sunday.

He urged people to shift to safer places if a flood-like situation arises, he said.

Satyarthi directed the sub-divisional officer, officials of municipal bodies and BDOs to remain vigilant and sought cooperation from the general masses.

He asked people to contact the district control room for any assistance.

Meanwhile, the Seraikela-Kharswan administration put officials on alert following the release of water from the Rairangpur dam in Odisha.

Seraikela-Kharswan Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh directed the executives and technical units of the district to remain on high alert for any exigency.

He asked the officials to identify sensitive areas particularly close to the rivers as well as Chandil dam and alert people through the public address system.

The DC also directed the district civil surgeon to put all health centres on high alert and ensure the deployment of mobile medical units and ambulances to meet any emergency.

