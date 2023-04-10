Tension in Jamshedpur as two groups resort to stone pelting, arson

Tension prevailed in parts of Jamshedpur after two groups from different communities resorted to stone pelting, arson and damaging vehicles in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar area under Kadma police station on Sunday evening, police said adding that the situation is under control now and a few people have been detained.

The incident happened in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar area under Kadma police station on Sunday evening. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some sporadic incident led to violence in Shastri Nagar area. Two groups from different communities resorted to stone pelting. Some anti-social elements are trying to vitiate the social order. I appeal people not to fall for it and maintain peace. People should not believe rumours, and report to administration if they come across any such development,” said Jamshedpur deputy commissioner Vijaya Jadhav.

“The situation is under control. Those who had gathered have been sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area. A company of RAF is deployed. Some people have also been detained,” Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar told news agency ANI.

A curfew under Section 144 has been imposed in the area by the authorities to maintain law and order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}