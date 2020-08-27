Random testing helped Ghaziabad discover most of its positive cases

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:07 IST

Random testing and testing people with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (Sari) helped Ghaziabad find most of its Covid-19 positive cases since March, according to the state health department data till August 27.

While each found four out of every 10 positive cases in the district, contact tracing of positive cases gave only eight percent of the district’s 7,863 cases. This, however, needs to be seen in the context of data collection process when those collating sources included cases from several sources such as contact tracing and international and domestic passengers as people with “ILI and Sari symptoms”, said health department officials.

The figures of the realtime state Covid-19 portal revealed that about 44.14% of cases have resulted from tests conducted on ILI and SARI cases across the district from March to August 27 (data up to 4pm). Of these, ILI contributed about 2,234 positive cases while SARI resulted in 1,237 positive cases out of total of 7863 cases.

“As expected, the ILI and Sari have been major contributors to our cases and this is why our surveillance teams have been specifically asked to track such patients. The idea is to detect such cases at the earliest so that they do not move to stage of complication. We have also enhanced the number of our surveillance teams and focussing on early detection, testing and immediate referrals,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. “The district has been continuously taking up 3000-3500 tests per day and contact tracing activities have also been about 99% complete. Since we have improved our systems we have positive cases coming in but we are focussing on their quality treatment. This is why the number of discharges is high and there is considerable reduction in fatality rate which is below 1%.”

Presently, surveillance teams and also teams of booth level officers are deployed to trace ILI and Sari cases in containment as well as non-containment zones.

The next major contributor to the tally is of positive cases which resulted due to random sampling at the booths or from high incidence areas. Together, such sampling/testing resulted in 3421 cases which account for 43.51% of 7863 total cases.

For the purpose, the district administration has been carrying out random sampling in high incidence areas with 20 different facilities comprising of mobile vans, mobile teams as well as static booths where anyone can walk-in and get themselves tested.

The contact tracing, despite its seemingly low contribution, is the third largest source of infections with 630 positive cases.

According to the officials of the district health department, they have traced the contacts of 99% of 7,744 patients till August 26 and identified 52,343 people who may have contracted the disease this way.

“The average contact per patient is about 6.82 for overall cases from March to August 26. Of these, testing of 96% contacts was completed. In the month of August, we have traced 2409 contacts of 2544 patients with a rate of about 9.5 contacts per patient and 22782 contacts identified. Of the overall contacts identified in 26 days of August, testing of 98% contacts was completed,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The contact tracing exercise is vital for early identification of people who came in contact with positive cases and such persons need immediate identification, testing and speedier referral to appropriate Covid facilities if found positive.

Of the total 7863 cases, 96 were those who were found positive during ante natal care or tests conducted before surgeries. Testing for healthcare workers was also taken up during the period and the activity resulted in about 138 positive cases during the period.

During the initial months of March and April, several cases had emerged in which people were involved in foreign/domestic travel as well as those who attended religious congregations. The travellers according to the official statistics accounted for about 30 cases while 24 resulted due to their attending different religious congregations.

“If we look into the figures of August, they indicate that most of the patients are found positive with ILI/SARI symptoms and also found positive at the walk-in booths. The number of people with history of foreign/domestic travel and also those attending religious congregations have reduced drastically. The contact tracing activities are also yielding positive cases,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.

Dr VB Jindal, president of the Ghaziabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association said that the administration must increase random testing in high incidence areas and contact tracing.

“These are three core areas where there is high possibility to detect positive cases. Apart from these, people should also be encouraged to come out and get tested. The testing should continue at the same level and immediate tracing of contacts is must. With these, we hope that more cases can be detected and treated timely,” he said.