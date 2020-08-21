e-paper
Ranked 3rd dirtiest in country, Abohar pays price for stalled civic works

Ranked 3rd dirtiest in country, Abohar pays price for stalled civic works

In the work that was to be done under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) Yojana, Rs 82 crore was earmarked for the sewer system and Rs 23 crore for drinking water supply

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:56 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Work on he sewerage line in Abohar city is proceeding at a snail’s pace.
Work on he sewerage line in Abohar city is proceeding at a snail's pace.
         

Bathinda Started with much fanfare by the then local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in October 27, 2017, work to develop the Abohar town in Fazilka district stalled soon thereafter. The home town of state Congress president Sunil Jakhar has since seen road roads dug up and clogged drainage, with even a walk on the road a challenging task.

In the recent Swachh Survekshan, the centre’s annual survey on cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the results of which were announced on Thursday, the town ranked as the third dirtiest in India with a population between 1 and 10 lakh on cleanliness and sanitation.

In the work that was to be done under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) Yojana, Rs 82 crore was earmarked for the sewer system and Rs 23 crore for drinking water supply for Abohar. Besides, 8-km new water supply pipeline, work was allotted for the 72-km lateral sewer line in Abohar city.

As the city’s roads remained inundated a day after heavy rain on Thursday, residents blame the state machinery for slow-placed work.

“Abohar is considered to be a VIP city as this is the native place of the politically influential Jakhar family of the Congress party. State Congress head Sunil Jakhar represented Abohar assembly segment for three consecutive terms in 2002, 2007 and 2012. Congress is in power since 2017 and Abohar can be an example of governance by the present dispensation,” Sanjeev Kumar, a resident said.

Another resident Deepak Kathuria rues that even quality of the drinking water supply has been hit due to dilapidated infrastructure. “Road accidents are frequent due to battered roads. Incomplete work of laying sewage and road work leads to traffic jams. No one is accountable for inordinate delay,” he said.

BJP MLA of the area Arun Narang said, “The Centre-funded AMRUT was announced in 2017 after a delay of one year. To date, work under this scheme has not been completed by the Punjab government. Water-logging is usual even after moderate rainfall. It is shocking that a city that is the base of the state Congress president is graded so low in terms of hygiene and sanitation.”

Municipal commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said the private firm engaged under the AMRUT project was found to be inefficient. “Over 50% of work is incomplete. The MC is contemplating action against the firm,” he added.

“Dissatisfied with the private contractor’s performance, the MC has already allotted work of Rs 11 crore to another firm to expedite development work. We are in the process of giving operation and maintenance work to another firm after competitive bidding,” he said. Kaplish added that Abohar would improve its grading in next year’s cleanliness ranking.

