Home / Cities / Rape accused give police the slip, flees from Dera Bassi hospital

Rape accused give police the slip, flees from Dera Bassi hospital

Four cops were waiting outside a hospital room where they had left the accused for a DNA test when he escaped.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A man arrested for raping a minor girl fled during a medical test at the Dera Bassi civil hospital on Wednesday.

Four cops had taken the accused, Ajay Kumar, to the hospital around 2pm.

As the cops waited outside the room where they had left Kumar for a DNA test, the accused made good his escape amid the crowd.

Kumar, a resident of Haripur in Dera Bassi, was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Before being taken to the hospital, a local court had sent him to police custody for three days.

“As the hospital room was small and crowded, the cops waited outside. Taking advantage of the situation, Kumar fled from the hospital. Police teams are working to nab him,” said Dera Bassi station house officer Satinder Singh.

