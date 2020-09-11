e-paper
Rattled by missing 'saroops' episode, SGPC starts door-to-door counting of holy book

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 03:53 IST
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which was rattled by the episode involving the missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, has started a door-to-door counting of the Sikh holy book across Punjab.

The gurdwara committee employees will visit each gurdwara or place in Punjab, where Guru Granth is placed. The SGPC has asked its all dharam parchar (religion propagation) committee staff to visit even private residences to record the number of Guru Granth Sahib and their place of printing.

“The exercise will be undertaken to locate every saroop of Guru Granth Sahib. The motive is to find the missing saroops. Once we get some clue, then SGPC can link the chain to ascertain how the saroops were taken without record and how many such saroops are there,” said an SGPC official.

Every saroop of Guru Granth Sahib printed from the SGPC carries a serial number, while private publishers also do the same.

As per a letter issued by the dharam parchar committee, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal has ordered to get the serial number and other details of every saroop.

Two pro forma were also supplied to officials wherein they will fill details of saroops in gurdwaras, in private residence, etc. The SGPC has asked its employees to complete the exercise in a week.

The SGPC faced severe criticism as an inquiry committee formed by the Akal Takht indicted several of its officials, including top functionaries, for missing saroops from its publishing house where a fire broke out in 2016. Then the SGPC decided to lodge an FIR against the erring official, but later did a U-turn.

Parnam Singh, SGPC employee and head granthi at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, briefed several teams which will start the process in eight SGPC segments of the district. Similar exercise has been initiated in other parts of Punjab.

