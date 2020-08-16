e-paper
Home / Cities / Recognise Tibet as buffer zone between India, China: Sangay

Recognise Tibet as buffer zone between India, China: Sangay

He appealed the Indian government to take Tibet’s history with China as a guideline when dealing with the PLA

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Presiding over a ceremony to mark India’s 74th Independence Day at kashag secretariat in Dharamshala, the sikyong (president) of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, once again urged India to recognise Tibet as a buffer zone of peace between India and China for a lasting solution to border conflicts.

He appealed the Indian government to take Tibet’s history with China as a guideline when dealing with the PLA.

“On this joyous occasion, I would like to congratulate India and the people of India for its achievements and progress in socio-economic development,” said Sangay.

He said India had been kind and its people very generous to the Tibetan people and the Tibetan cause “for which we are eternally grateful”.

He said, “As India succeeded in its independence movement, our own vision and policy of the middle way approach will be succeeded where we will have a genuine autonomy for the Tibetan people in Tibet. That is our wish and that has been the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

Following a brief celebration at kashag, Sangay attended the district-level celebration of the Independence Day at the police ground, Dharamshala.

