Home / Cities / Record single-day spike of 1,063 cases, 23 more deaths in Punjab

Record single-day spike of 1,063 cases, 23 more deaths in Punjab

Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar and one each was registered in Fazilka, Kapurthala, Patiala and Sangrur

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Friday reported 23 more Covid-19 deaths and a highest single-day spike of 1,063 cases. With this, the sate’s Covid patients’ tally has reached 21,930 and death toll to 539.

Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, three each in Amritsar and Jalandhar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar and one each was registered in Fazilka, Kapurthala, Patiala and Sangrur, according to the state government’s bulletin.

Meanwhile, 381 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals. So far, 14,040 people have been cured of the infection in the state, according to the bulletin. The state has 7,351 active Covid-19 cases to date.

Besides nine deaths, Ludhiana district reported 127 fresh cases. Those who tested positive include five healthcare workers, three cops and two undertrials.

The Bathinda district on Friday roped in 300 beds from four private medical institutes for Covid facility after three deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid fatalities in the district has reached 13. The district on Friday reported 65 cases in which 40 were the migrant workers.

In Fazilka, a resident of Abohar town also died due to coronavirus. In Ferozepur, 12 cases were reported whereas the number of positive cases in Moga and Faridkot was 16 and 10, respectively.

Two deaths were reported in SBS Nagar, 104 tested positive for the virus in SBS Nagar and 15 in Hoshiarpur.

Amritsar also reported two deaths and 59 fresh cases. Chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) Dinesh Bassi contracted the infection. Also, 27 people from Gurdaspur district tested positive. In Tarn Taran 48 people, including 32 inmates of Patti jail, contracted the infection.

An 86-year-old man hailing from Moonak block died of Covid-19 in Sangrur district on Friday. Besides, as many as 35 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the district. Of these, 7 are from Moonak block, 6 from Ahmedgarh, 5 from Longowal, 3 each from Bhawanigarh, Dhuri, Sangrur, 2 each from Amargarh, Kauhrian, Malerkotla, and one each from Sherpur and Sunam blocks. Besides, 21 people tested positive in Kapurthala.

Meanwhile, Patiala reported 115 fresh cases.

